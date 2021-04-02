National Assembly dismisses PM Phúc at end of term

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ (right) congratulates Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Friday morning as he was relieved from his position. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly on Friday morning adopted a resolution on the official dismissal of Nguyễn Xuân Phúc from his post at the end of his five-year term.

A total of 446 legislators, or 94.17 per cent of all 452 legislators present at the NA building in Hà Nội to attend the ongoing final session of the 14th-tenure, voted in favour of the resolution, while six (1.25 per cent) voted against.

Phúc will continue to discharge the duties expected of a Prime Minister until the office is transferred to his successor, scheduled for April 5.

Earlier, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng presented a report on the explanation and collection of NA deputies' opinions on relieving the Prime Minister, followed by legislators’ casting of secret ballots to relieve the Prime Minister.

The dismissal paves the way for the next Government leader to take charge, but also for Phúc’s nomination to be the new State President, according to NA leaders.

At a recent press conference, NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyễn Hạnh Phúc said PM Phúc had been proposed to be elected the President of Việt Nam, the first time an incumbent PM was nominated for the Presidency.

On behalf of the parliament, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ thanked Phúc for his performance over the years.

Phúc's 2016-21 term saw constant high GDP growth and an elevated profile for Việt Nam on the international stage – and notably, a highly regarded response against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phúc, 67, was born in the central province of Quảng Nam and holds a bachelor's degree in economics.

He held various positions related to economic management and investment in the administration of Quảng Nam-Đà Nẵng Province (before this administration was split into Quảng Nam Province and Đà Nẵng City in 1996).

In 2006, he assumed the position of the Deputy Government General Inspector, vice-chair of the Government Office and moved up to become the Minister-Chairman of the Government Office.

In 2011, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and five years later, he was elected Prime Minister by the parliament.

At the 13th National Party Congress held earlier this year, PM Phúc along with Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng, 76 years old, were the two 'special cases' given exceptions and voted in Politburo of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee despite being over the age limit of 65 as per Party regulations. — VNS