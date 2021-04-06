National Assembly dismisses officials at the end of their terms

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ (fourth from right) gives flowers to dismissed members of the National Assembly Standing Committee. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday morning dismissed several officials upon the end of their term in office, under the direction of NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

At the beginning of the session, NA Permanent Deputy Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn reported the discussion results and took the NA deputies' opinions on the dismissals of some members of the NA Standing Committee (NASC), the chairmen of some committees of the NA, the Secretary-General of the NA and the State Auditor General.

The NA dismissed several members of the NA Standing Committee by secret ballot.

After the vote counting committee announced the results, Deputy Secretary-General of the NA Nguyễn Trường Giang presented draft resolutions on the dismissals.

All 448 delegates present, 93.3 per cent of the total number of NA deputies, voted for a resolution to dismiss NASC members Phan Thanh Bình, Phan Xuân Dũng, Nguyễn Văn Giàu, Nguyễn Hạnh Phúc and Trần Văn Túy at the end of their terms.

All 448 also voted in favour of a resolution to dismiss Phan Thanh Bình as Chairman of the 14th NA's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, and Adolescents and Children, Phan Xuân Dũng from the position Chairman of the NA's Committee for Science, Technology and Environment, and Nguyễn Văn Giàu from the position of Chairman of the 14th NA's Foreign Affairs Committee.

All three had reached the end of their terms.

With one extra delegate present, all 449 delegates voted in favour of resolutions to dismiss Nguyễn Hạnh Phúc from the position of General Secretary of the 14th NA and Hồ Đức Phớc from the position of State Auditor General at the end of their terms.

Then Permanent Deputy Chairman Mẫn submitted a list of nominees for the NA to elect new members of the NA Standing Committee. — VNS