NA has three new vice chairmen

NA chairman Vương Đình Huệ congratulate three new NA vice chairmen – ( from left) Nguyễn Khắc Định, Trần Thanh Mẫn and Nguyễn Đức Hải. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has three new Vice Chairmen of the National Assembly (NA).

On Thursday morning, Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee President Trần Thanh Mẫn, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Finance-Budget Committee Nguyễn Đức Hải and Secretary of Khánh Hòa Provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Khắc Định were elected as new NA vice chairpersons.

455 out of 456 deputies presence at the NA sitting on Thursday morning agreed to approve the NA's resolution on NA vice chairpersons election.

Mẫn, born in 1962 in the southern province of Hậu Giang used to work as vice secretariat of Cần Thơ City Party Committee and chairman of the city People's Committee, vice president of Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee (VFFCC). During the 2014-2019 tenure, he was appointed as vice president cum General Secretariat of the VFFCC.

At at the seventh Congress of the eighth VFFCC in June, 2017, Mẫn was appointed as President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to replace Nguyễn Thiện Nhân, who was appointed head of the Party Committee of HCM City a month before.

He holds a PhD in economics.

Nguyễn Đức Hải, born in 1961 in the central province of Quảng Nam has previously been Vice Secretariat of Quảng Nam Province Party's Committee and chairman of the province People's Committee, secretariat of the province Party's Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Committee; Member of Foreign Affairs Committee of National Assembly, Member of National Assembly Party Committee.

Hải holds a Masters in Economics majoring in Finance and Banking.

Nguyễn Khắc Định, born in 1964 in the northern province of Thái Bình, was an assistant to former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng and vice chairman of Government's Office, He was also a member of NA Standing Committee and chairman of NA's Legal Affairs of 14th NA.

In October 2019, he was appointed as Secretariat of Khánh Hòa Province Party's Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure and re-elected to the position in October, 2020.

He holds a juris doctor degree.

On Wednesday, the legislature discussed and voted to approve a resolution to relieve NA Vice Chairpersons Tòng Thị Phóng, Uông Chu Lưu, and Phùng Quốc Hiể from their respective posts.

A total of 454 out of 459 deputies present at the sitting voted for the approval of the resolution. VNS