NA Chairman pays working trip to central Nghe An province

Handing over the decision to the hospital, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that as a tertiary referral hospital providing health check-up and treatment services, the Nghe An General Friendship Hospital will play a stronger role in the development of the health sector of Nghe An province in particular and the whole north central region in general.

Long expressed his hope that the quality of services provided by the hospital will continue to be improved, dealing with the overload and better meeting the demand of residents in Nghe An as well as neighboring provinces and Laos.

With the support of central hospitals, the 100-year-old Nghe An General Friendship Hospital has succeeded to master 90 percent of high medical techniques practiced in central hospitals to treat difficult and complicated cases.

The minister asked the hospital to become a special-level hospital in the next five years.

Stressing that the health sector is striving to enhance medical services for people and ensuring a fair, high-quality and effective system, Long said that the ministry has paid special attention to facilitating poor people’s access to medical services in the northwestern, northern central, south central, Central Highlands and southwestern regions.

The recognition of the Nghe An General Friendship Hospital as an end-line hospital aims to realize this goal, he added.

Founded on September 18, 1918, the hospital is the biggest of its kind in Nghe An with 58 faculties and nearly 1,800 staff members.

On the occasion, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presented two ventilators to the hospital, while Minister Nguyen Thanh Long also handed over two others to the facility.

Earlier on April 10, the NA leader paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site in Nam Dan district of Nghe An province.

Source: VNA