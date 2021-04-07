NA approves relief of Deputy PM, ministers, cabinet members

Legislators adopts a resolution on relieving Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung as well as 12 ministers and other cabinet members on April 7 (Photo: VNA)

Under the resolution, passed by 454 out of 457 attending deputies, the relieved ministers and cabinet members in the 2016-2021 tenure are Minister of Defence Ngo Xuan Lich; Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh; Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong; Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha; Minister of Culture, Sport and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien; Minister-Chairman of the Government Committee for Ethnic Affairs Do Van Chien; Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung; Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung; Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha; Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh; and Government Inspector General Le Minh Khai.