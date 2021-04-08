NA approves appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) on April 8 approved a resolution ratifying the Prime Minister's proposal on the appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers.
The procedure was conducted as part of the 14th National Assembly's ongoing 11th session.
Lê Minh Khái and Lê Văn Thành officially became new Deputy PMs for the 2016-2021 tenure after the resolution was passed by the 14th legislature with "yes" votes from 455 out of 459 participating lawmakers, equivalent to 94.79 percent of the total number of NA deputies.
Khái, born in 1964, is a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, Secretary of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee, and deputy to the 14th NA.
Thanh, born in 1962, is also a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and deputy to the 12th legislature.
At the working session, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said he believed that Khái and Thành will make greater efforts to excellently fulfill tasks in their new posts assigned by the Party, State and people.
The 11th session, the last sitting of the 14th NA, is scheduled to wrap up latter on April 8. — VNS
