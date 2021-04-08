NA approves appointment of 12 new ministers, Gov’t members

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday morning adopted a resolution approving the Prime Minister's proposal to appoint 12 new ministers and Government members for the 2016 – 21 tenure.
Senior Lieutenant General Phan Văn Giang, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence, was appointed Minister of National Defence.
Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn; Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà; Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Minh Hoan; Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Thanh Nghị; and Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng were also named leaders of their respective ministries.
Vice President and Secretary General of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hầu A Lềnh was assigned to serve as Minister and Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs; Standing Vice Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn is now Minister and Chairman of the Government Office; Auditor General of the State Audit Office Hồ Đức Phớc has become Minister of Finance; Director of the Việt Nam National University, Hanoi Nguyễn Kim Sơn is now Minister of Education and Training; Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Popularisation and Education Commission Nguyễn Hồng Diên has become Minister of Industry and Trade; and Secretary of the Nam Định provincial Party Committee and head of the NA deputies' delegation of Nam Định Đoàn Hồng Phong is now Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate.
The resolution took effect upon the NA's approval. — VNS
