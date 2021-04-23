Musical bonanza as two major orchestras get together

Featuring the best and largest number of artists from both orchestras, the “Great German Three B's” concert will introduce music from Ludwig van Beethoven, Max Bruch, and Johannes Brahms on April 24-25 at Saigon Opera House.

Music lovers will have a chance to listen to masterpieces, including Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, Max Bruch’s virtuosic Double Concerto, and Brahms' Symphony No. 4, under the baton of conductor Tran Vuong Thach.

Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera takes a bow. Photo courtesy of HBSO.

Leading artists like Bui Cong Duy, widely considered to be Vietnam's premier violinist, and Pham Vu Thien Bao, the leading viola player in the country, will join the concert.

Duy won first prize at international violin contests in Novosibirsk and St. Petersburg in 1993 and 1995. He also won the Tchaikovsky International Music Competition for violinists under 18 in 1997. Duy was later admitted to the Virtuoso Moscow Chamber Orchestra, becoming the first foreign member of the world-famous group in its 24-year history.

Pham Vu Thien Bao studied viola in Paris for many years and has joined many performances in France, Italy, Austria, and Spain.

The musical collaboration aims to mark the 46th anniversary of the Reunification Day on April 30, and 65 years since the establishment of the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Ticket prices range from VND150,000-1 million ($6.49-43.26).