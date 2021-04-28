The delegation included the Navy's leaders, troops from the Naval Region 4 Command, representatives from the Supreme People's Court, Military Hospital 175, Vietnam Red Cross Society's Binh Phuoc provincial chapter, departments and People's Committees of the city and districts of Khanh Hoa province, and reporters.
As scheduled, the delegation will visit and have exchanges with Truong Sa troops and islanders, and on-duty troops on DK1 platforms.
In addition, representatives from Khanh Hoa province will hand over the provincial People's Committee's merit certificates to several groups with outstanding achievements in implementing defense-security tasks last year. The certificate is expected to encourage Truong Sa troops and islanders to contribute more to safeguarding national maritime sovereignty and the continental shelf.
Translated by Mai Huong
- CMC and MoD leaders visit Truong Sa island district
- Mainland delegation visits Truong Sa Island district
- GDP delegation’s visit to Truong Sa archipelago
- Naval ships bearing Tet gifts brings joy to soldiers at sea
- Mainland gifts for troops and islanders in Truong Sa island district
- Real intention of China’s illegally-placed oil rig inside Vietnam’s continental shelf
More gifts for Truong Sa troops and islanders have 185 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.