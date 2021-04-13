More congratulations sent to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of foreign countries have sent messages of congratulations to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders.
In a message sent to President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his wish to enhance bilateral ties on the basis of unconditional support, mutual political trust and solidarity.
In addition, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman, President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi also congratulated the Vietnamese President.
Congratulating Phạm Minh Chính on being elected as Prime Minister, his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz wished to strengthen bilateral relations and develop future projects in all fields of shared interest.
Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis, President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi also cabled congratulatory messages to Chinh.
In his message sent to National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez expressed his belief that the traditional friendship and co-operation between the two legislatures and nations will continue to grow.
Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko, for her part, thanked Huệ for supporting the development of bilateral ties. She believed that the co-operation between the two legislatures over the past years will lay a solid foundation for bilateral relations as well as co-ordination at international forums, contributing to consolidating stability and security in Asia-Pacific. —VNS
