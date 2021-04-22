MND sees off L2FH Rotation 3’s personnel to UNMISS

The event was attended by Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, and Major General Nguyen Hong Son, Director of Military Hospital 175, among others.

Previously, a group of personnel of the hospital left Ho Chi Minh City for South Sudan on March 24 on the Royal Australian Air Force's Boeing C-17 Globemaster III. After the required quarantine time, they moved to Bentiu to replace their colleagues at the L2FH Rotation 2.

Speaking at the event, Major General Nguyen Hong Son required the personnel of the L2FH Rotation 3 to strictly observe the discipline of the Vietnam People's Army and regulations of the host country, especially the ones related to COVID-19 prevention and control.

He hoped that they will promote solidarity, responsibilities, mutual support, and the good virtues of Uncle Ho's soldiers, contributing to fulfilling all assigned missions.

The People's Army Newspaper would like to introduce some images of the hospital's personnel at the send-off ceremony.

Translated by Trung Thanh