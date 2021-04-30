MND inspects COVID-19 prevention and control work in Tay Ninh province

Amid the complicated development of the pandemic, the Tay Ninh provincial Border Guard Command has implemented various measures to control immigration and prevent illegal border crossings so as to curb the spread of the disease in the community.
Currently, the provincial Border Guard Command is maintaining 129 anti-COVID-19 checkpoints and 12 border stations. Since the beginning of the year, the unit has detected and settled 135 cases of illegal border crossings.
The delegation also visited checkpoints run by the Phuoc Chi Border Post and the Border Post of Moc Bai International Border Gate. On this occasion, the delegates also presented gifts to troops on duty in the border areas.
Meeting with the Tay Ninh provincial People's Committee and Border Guard Command, Vice Admiral Nam applauded the COVID-19 prevention and control work of the province over the past time, while requesting them to be ready to deal with any circumstances, closely work with authorities at all levels to raise public's awareness of disease prevention and strictly control the border areas.
Translated by Minh Anh
