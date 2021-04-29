Miss Universe Vietnam 2021 begins receiving candidates’ profiles

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the pageant themed "Vinawoman – Vietnamese women’s stuff" will see its qualifying rounds which will take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, starting on May 20.

The jury of the contest will select 70 outstanding contestants for the reality TV competition series. The reality show will be started from September 24 – December 17 in Long Hai town in the Southern coastal province of Ba Ria- Vung Tau, including the semifinal night which will be broadcast live on VTV9 channel on December 13.

The live broadcast of the climax night will occur on VTV3 channels and some others of local TV stations on December 17.

Women aged 18 to 27 who are at least 1.65m tall and have had no cosmetic surgery are eligible to enter the contest. Participation is limited to unmarried women who have never given birth or parented a child. Finalists will be narrowed to 16 instead of 15 as in the previous pageants. The 16th finalist will be voted by audiences by submitting an application called Bvote.

Beside the top three places of the winner, 1st runner-up, 2nd runner-up, the organization board will also present minor titles, including Miss Sea, Miss Photogenic, Miss Sport, Miss fashion, Miss Talent, Miss Communications, Miss Talent, Miss Friendly, Miss Ao Dai, Most Favourite Contestant, Most Confident Contestant.

In addition, the National Costume Competition will be held for the first time at Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest 2021.

Nguyen Tran Khanh Van from HCMC was announced as the winner of the 2019 Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest. She has prepared for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant which is expected to take place in Miami, Florida, USA in the first trimester of 2021.

Top 3 in Miss Universe Vietnam 2019

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh