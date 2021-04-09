Mini Thailand Week underway in Hai Phong

A trade fair for Thai products called Mini Thailand Week 2021 was launched in the northern city of Hai Phong on Thursday, with 60 booths.
The booths belong to 35 importers of Thai products to Viet Nam and showcase a wide range of products, from food to fashion, beauty, and personal care.
It provides a good opportunity for investors and enterprises in the city to exchange experience, expand partnerships, and boost two-way trade between the two countries, said Vice chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Duc Tho.
Thailand is currently Viet Nam's largest trade partner in ASEAN while Viet Nam is Thailand's third-largest. Bilateral trade last year totalled nearly US$16 billion, accounting for 30 per cent of Viet Nam's trade with ASEAN member states.
Economic activities in Viet Nam have returned to normal thanks to the Government's success in containing COVID-19, according to Morakot Janemathukorn from the Embassy of Thailand.
The embassy has cooperated with the local Government and enterprises to organise many events to foster cooperation in various areas, and the fair aims to bolster ties, she added.
Mini Thailand Week 2021 runs through Sunday. — VNS
