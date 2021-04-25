After the ceremony, participating youths from the Military Youth Board, the Coast Guard Command, the provincial Border Guard Command and Military Command, the provincial Public Security, and Go Cong Dong district's youth organizations planted more than 500 trees. They also collected six tons of rubbish along beaches.
Also, the Coast Guard Command and the People's Committee of Go Cong Dong district provided local officials, people, and students with information on national seas and islands, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the 2012 Law of the Sea of Vietnam, and the 2018 Law on Vietnam's Coast Guard. Organizers also updated local people with the Party's guidelines and State's policies in settling sea-related issues and distributed 1,000 leaflets with information about national seas and islands and 500 books on the Law on Vietnam's Coast Guard to local people.
Through the event, organizers wanted to appeal to local troops, youth, and people to build a greener environment by planting more trees and not throwing rubbish into the environment.
Translated by Chung Anh
- Green building to grow by 20% in India by 2018: USGBC
- Taiwan’s leading tea chain Ten Ren's Tea bids sudden farewell to Vietnam
- Jackets’ Atkinson helping raise funds for military and first responders
- Disabled Vietnam vet gets a new van from Darrell Waltrip and Toyota
- Where’s the tape? America responds to video
- Military uniforms dotting college FB landscape
- Coyotes launch jersey swap to grow youth fan base
- Not without scars, UFC’s Bobby Green emerges from life of pain
- Julian Green commits future to USMNT over German team
- Fox Sports Ohio Girl Sara to help salute the military
- President Obama calls for more research on youth concussions in sports
- Long snapper, military hero Nate Boyer climbing Kilimanjaro for charity
Military youths respond to “For a Green Vietnam” program have 288 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.