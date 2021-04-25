Military youths respond to “For a Green Vietnam” program

After the ceremony, participating youths from the Military Youth Board, the Coast Guard Command, the provincial Border Guard Command and Military Command, the provincial Public Security, and Go Cong Dong district's youth organizations planted more than 500 trees. They also collected six tons of rubbish along beaches.

Also, the Coast Guard Command and the People's Committee of Go Cong Dong district provided local officials, people, and students with information on national seas and islands, the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the 2012 Law of the Sea of Vietnam, and the 2018 Law on Vietnam's Coast Guard. Organizers also updated local people with the Party's guidelines and State's policies in settling sea-related issues and distributed 1,000 leaflets with information about national seas and islands and 500 books on the Law on Vietnam's Coast Guard to local people.

Through the event, organizers wanted to appeal to local troops, youth, and people to build a greener environment by planting more trees and not throwing rubbish into the environment.

Translated by Chung Anh