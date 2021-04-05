The event, jointly held by the university and Central Military Hospital 108, strictly observed COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
"This is the third time I have donated my blood as it is a meaningful activity demonstrating our responsibility for the community. It is also a good chance for Lao cadets like me to exchange and make friends with Vietnamese ones," said First Lieutenant Duit Xaysongkham from the Lao People's Armed Forces, a junior at the Vocal Music Department.
Senior Colonel Hoang Van Chuc, Deputy Political Commissar of the university affirmed that blood donation has become an annual drive of the university for seven years now. Since then the university has contributed nearly 2,000 units of blood to the movement "Donating blood to save lives."
During this year's drive, the organizing panel collected more than 200 units of blood.
Translated by Mai Huong
- COVID-19 | Restrictions hit blood donations
- Abby Hornacek launches #BringTheBlood challenge to address severe blood donation shortage
- Blood Donations Encouraged Amid IL Coronavirus Crisis
- Japanese swimmer Ikee tries to turn tide as coronavirus saps blood donations
- Los Gatos restaurant launches 'no-touch' drive-thru grocery store
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Blood Drives Canceled, Creating Shortage At Donation Centers
- Blood Banks Urge People To Donate As Coronavirus Precautions Close Blood Drive Locations
- U.S. Surgeon General: Give Blood Today; You Might ‘Save a Life’
- Blood in the time of corona: Why donations are needed more than ever
- Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh Teams With Vitalant To Host Blood Drives
- State blood banks running out of stocks
- There Shouldn’t Be a Ban on Gay Blood Donors—Especially Now
Military university launches blood donation drive have 261 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.