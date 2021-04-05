Military university launches blood donation drive

The event, jointly held by the university and Central Military Hospital 108, strictly observed COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

"This is the third time I have donated my blood as it is a meaningful activity demonstrating our responsibility for the community. It is also a good chance for Lao cadets like me to exchange and make friends with Vietnamese ones," said First Lieutenant Duit Xaysongkham from the Lao People's Armed Forces, a junior at the Vocal Music Department.

Senior Colonel Hoang Van Chuc, Deputy Political Commissar of the university affirmed that blood donation has become an annual drive of the university for seven years now. Since then the university has contributed nearly 2,000 units of blood to the movement "Donating blood to save lives."

During this year's drive, the organizing panel collected more than 200 units of blood.

Translated by Mai Huong