Military units in Dien Bien sign coordination agreements

Under the agreement, participating units will focus on following situational developments and exchanging information relating to the protection of national sovereignty, national security and political security and order in border areas.
The province's border guard force and economic-defense missions will coordinate in hosting mass mobilization activities and conducting activities for troops' families. They will work together to respond to incidents and natural disasters, jointly conduct search and rescue missions, and observe disease prevention and control regulations.
The inked agreements aims to raise the efficiency of coordination between the provincial Border Guard Command and economic-defense missions in the locality, contributing to firmly safeguarding sovereignty, security, and order in border areas.
Furthermore, it strengthens socio-economic development in border areas, thus improving the living standards of people in border areas.
Translated by Tran Hoai
