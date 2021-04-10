Military hospital uses high technology

Participants at the conference

PANO – Military Hospital 103 of the Military Medical University on December 10 th held a scientific conference as part of activities to celebrate its 65 th foundation day.

130 memoirs from the hospital's faculties, and other hospitals across the country, aimed to share information and experience in diagnosing and treating diseases.

Over the past five years, the hospital has implemented hundreds of projects at all levels and featured in over 1,000 articles in prestigious magazines at home and abroad.

Moreover, it successfully applied advanced treatment technologies to better serve patients.

Translated by Van Hieu