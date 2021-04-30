Military and defense tasks comprehensively carried out

The conference saw the attendance of Director of the General Department of Politics General Luong Cuong, and Deputy Defense Ministers Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, and Vice Admiral Pham Hoai Nam.

In April, the Ministry of National Defense (MND)'s leaders directed the whole military to comprehensively implement and fulfill military and defense missions while strictly maintaining high combat readiness, and following situations so as to make recommendations to the Party and State. The military also closely worked with other forces to manage and control border areas, contributing to fighting crimes and preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also in April, the MND held a duty hand-over ceremony between outgoing Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich and newly-appointed Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang. In addition, military units also carried out high quality training programs in 2021 for its troops with absolute safety.

Meanwhile, the MND, together with relevant units, made good preparations for the sixth Vietnam – China Border Defense Friendship Exchange and the seventh Vietnam – China Defense Strategic Dialogue as well as international integration and defense diplomacy activities as planned.

Furthermore, Party and political work, dissemination, and organization and policy have been completed successfully, contributing to raising the spiritual and material life of troops to help them fulfill all assigned missions.

Addressing the event, General Giang highlighted the outcomes in military and defense task accomplishment in April and rolled out tasks for May, including strictly maintaining combat readiness, especially during holidays, and protecting the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term. Moreover, they should also instruct the Vietnamese military contingents to prepare for the upcoming Army Games 2021.

Units in the whole military were also urged to ensure search and rescue operations at all levels, fight hostile forces' plots, schemes and sabotage activities while effectively implementing mass mobilization work and defense external affairs as scheduled.

