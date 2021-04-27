Member of staff at hotel tests positive for COVID-19

HÀ NỘI — An employee of a quarantine hotel in the northern province of Yên Bái has tested positive for COVID-19.
The man, aged 63, came into contact with a group of Indian experts who were quarantined at the Như Nguyệt 2 Hotel where he works, the provincial Department of Health reported on Tuesday.
Although he has only tested positive once, he has been transferred to the National Tropical Diseases Hospital in Hà Nội after being quarantined immediately in Yên Bái the day after he came into contact with the group.
Further tests are being conducted for complete confirmation he has coronavirus.
There have been no community transmissions of COVID-19 in Việt Nam for more than a month.
The group of 11 Indian experts arrived in the country on April 18. Four of them have tested positive for coronavirus.
Authorities advised people not to panic and continue to take preventive measures as recommended by the health ministry.
India has seen a huge surge in the number of cases putting a massive strain on their healthcare system.
Around 1,000 Vietnamese citizens living, working and studying in India have already been repatriated. The Vietnamese Embassy in India says there remain about 100 citizens in the country. — VNS
