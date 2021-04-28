major hanoi fair to mark comeback of tourism industry

Catching up with trends

The annual Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2021 taking place in Hanoi from May 5-8, will be themed "New Normal – New Opportunities". Speaking at a recent press conference, Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) Vice President Vu The Binh said Covid-19 has taken a heavy toll on the global economy, with tourism among the hardest-hit.

The event's booths and seminars will introduce visitors to new products and services. Two seminars on the sidelines of the fair will focus on the tourism workforce in the "new normal" and on new development opportunities for golf tourism.

VITM Hanoi 2021 will also help tourism businesses catch up with new market trends and changes through business to business (B2B) and business to customer (B2C) activities. The event will include a series of product introduction events by local promotion agencies, and tourist offering connection conferences.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) forecast that MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism will yield about US$1.4 trillion in revenue by 2025. MICE service providers in the capital Hanoi and the country's southern hub Ho Chi Minh City have significant experience and adequate infrastructure and conditions to offer quality MICE tours and services.

The four-day VITM Hanoi 2021 will also include a ceremony to honor excellent businesses and individuals of the Vietnam Tourism Association in 2020 (VITA Awards), activities on digital transformation in the tourism industry, international and Vietnamese traditional art performances, and a new program for caravan tourism by the Hanoi Travel Association.

VITM Hanoi 2021

Refreshing tourist offerings

Nguyen Tien Dat, Director of the AZA Travel Company, said many businesses have changed their mode of business to adapt to modern market trends and Vietnamese customer needs. New tourist offerings were launched after the three waves of the pandemic in the country and have been welcomed by visitors, including train-based tours to the central province of Quang Binh, night-time tours to the old Hoa Lo Prison and ancient Thang Long Citadel in Hanoi, and the addition of folk games for visitors to the ancient village of Duong Lam (44km west of Hanoi).

Bui Van Manh, Director of the Ninh Binh Province Tourism Department, said Ninh Binh is promoting the renewal of tourist offerings to achieve its target of welcoming seven million visitors in 2021. Accordingly, the province will offer new tours and services related to the Trang An Landscape Complex – a UNESCO World Heritage site – and the Bai Dinh Pagoda complex to enrich visitor experience.

According to the organizing board, VITM Hanoi 2021 will include 350 pavilions for representatives from 40 provinces and cities nationwide, representatives from Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, tourism management agencies, tourism associations, travel businesses, hotels, resorts, and airlines. The four-day event will promote destinations and tourism products in Vietnam and abroad.

Hoa Quynh