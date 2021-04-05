Long An raises investment capital for construction of bridges

Of which, VND3,000 billion (US$129.86) will come from the Central State budget while the remaining money will be collected from other resources.

The designs of bridges have been adjusted, widening from three to four lanes. The project will be kicked off in this year and is expected to complete in five years.

Deputy Director of the Department of Transport of Long An Province, Nguyen Hoai Trung said that the project saw the adjustment of design and structure of material, including of a steel-reinforced concrete bridge crossing Can Giuoc River changed into an arch bridge with the length of 2.7 kilometers and width of over 14 meters; the Vam Co Dong steel-reinforced concrete bridge turned into cable-stayed bridge; and Vam Co Tay bridge to be a blend between the steel-reinforced concrete bridge and cable-stayed bridge. The Vam Co Dong and Vam Co Tay bridges have the length of 6 kilometers and the width of 13 meters of each.

According to the Provincial Department of Transport, a network of 23 roads linking HCMC and Long An needs expansion to meet increasing public’s travelling demand with a total capital of about VND24,000 billion (US$1 billion).

Accordingly, a project connecting Nguyen Van Bua Street in HCMC' Hoc Mon District and provincial road DT824 in Long An Province's Duc Hoa District will cost VND2,800 billion (US$121.48 million).

The National Highway 50 running through HCMC's Binh Chanh District and Long An Province's Can Giuoc District; the linking construction of Long Hau Road from HCMC's Nha Be District and DT826E in Long An Province's Can Giuoc District; and Le Van Luong Road from HCMC's Nha Be District to the provincial road DT826C in Long An Province's Can Giuoc District will be invested at costs of VND1,500 billion (US$65 million) , VND5,100 billion (US$221.35 million) and VND1,000 billion (US$43.36 million) respectively.

The two localities also came to an agreement on building a 8.6km-long road running parallel to the National Highway 50, starting from HCMC’s Binh Chanh District to the key road, DT827E in Long An Province's Can Giuoc District with a total investment capital of VND4,300 billion (US$186.45 million).

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh