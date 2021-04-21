Leaders and citizens commemorate Hùng Kings

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (centre) and leaders of the Party and State on Wednesday morning offered incense to commemorate the Hùng Kings in the northern province of Phú Thọ on the occasion of the Hùng King’s death anniversary.— VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Party and State leaders and citizens nationwide on Wednesday commemorated the death anniversary of the Hùng Kings.

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc places a wreath at the tomb of the Hùng Kings. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

100 young men representing Lạc Long Quân's 100 children in ancient costumes, hold their flags up high, expressing the vitality of the offspring of the fairy and dragon. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

The procession team consisting of people carrying incense offerings, the flag crew and musicians departs from the festival’s central courtyard to go to Thượng Temple. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

The Hùng Kings death anniversary commemoration is held at the National Cultural and Historical Park in Long Bình Ward, Thủ Đức City in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương

People in the southern province of Cà Mau pay their respects at a temple of the Hùng Kings in Tân Phú Commune, Thới Bình District. — VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Anh