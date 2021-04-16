Law on Drug Prevention and Control announced

At the press conference (Photo: VOV)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Presidential Office on April 16 held a press conference to announce the Law on Drug Prevention and Control , which was approved during the 14th National Assembly 's 11th session.

The law comprises eight chapters and 55 articles.

It specifies regulations on drug prevention and control, the management of people using drugs illegally, detoxification, the responsibility of individuals, families, offices and organisations in drug prevention and control, and State management and international cooperation in the issue.

Compared to the 2000 Law on Drug Prevention and Control (revised in 2008), it regulates more forbidden behaviours, supplements regulations on the control of drug precursors, and specifies cases requiring drug tests, among others.

Notably, the 2021 law contains specific regulations on the compilation of dossiers in order to send drug addicts aged from full 12 to under 18 to compulsory detoxification establishments.

The law will become effective on January 1, 2022./.