Law on Drug Prevention and Control announced

Hanoi (VNA) – The Presidential Office on April 16 held a press conference to announce the Law on Drug Prevention and Control , which was approved during the 14th National Assembly 's 11th session.
The law comprises eight chapters and 55 articles.
It specifies regulations on drug prevention and control, the management of people using drugs illegally, detoxification, the responsibility of individuals, families, offices and organisations in drug prevention and control, and State management and international cooperation in the issue.
Compared to the 2000 Law on Drug Prevention and Control (revised in 2008), it regulates more forbidden behaviours, supplements regulations on the control of drug precursors, and specifies cases requiring drug tests, among others.
Notably, the 2021 law contains specific regulations on the compilation of dossiers in order to send drug addicts aged from full 12 to under 18 to compulsory detoxification establishments.
The law will become effective on January 1, 2022./.
- Tunisian terrorist, 21, had turned to Muslim prayer from drink and drugs before murdering three people in Nice, his family claim - as France is warned to prepare for more 'terrible attacks'
- Daniel Prude death raises new questions over New York Mental Hygiene Law, 911 calls involving PCP
- Now coronavirus rise spreads to the middle-aged: England is on the brink of losing control of Covid outbreak, warns SAGE adviser - as infections in the over-50s soar by 92 PER CENT
- The Spot: Local control and Colorado’s third COVID wave, and lots of voter uncertainty on the issues
- Melania Trump, Jim Carroll: Partnering to help America's children live their best, drug-free lives
- NA Standing Committee to convene 48th meeting from September 10-18
- Police Riots and the Limits of Electoral Solutions
- VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 20
- NA targeting business recovery and growth
- The Latest: CEOs pledge safety for coronavirus vaccines
- CURFEWS could be next: Ministers plan even tighter restrictions after banning meetings of more than six people from Monday - but Matt Hancock warns workers they should still head back to their desks because 'virus isn't spreading in offices'
- Latest Updates: Kangana Ranaut challenges Uddhav Thackeray; Rhea Chakraborty files application for bail
Law on Drug Prevention and Control announced have 337 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at April 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.