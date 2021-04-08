Large farm produce processing factory inaugurated in Lao Cai

A vegetable and fruit processing factory, worth VND42 billion (US$1.82 million) was put into operation in Lung Vai Commune, Muong Khuong District of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on Wednesday.
Invested by the Asia Foods Company, the facility has an annual capacity of processing 4,600 tonnes of pineapple, 800 tonnes of banana, 1,000 tonnes of maize, 1,600 tonnes of concentrated pineapple juice, and 250 tonnes of vegetables and fruit.
The products will be exported to the Asian, European and American markets, and serve domestic consumption.
It will create jobs for 500 seasonal and 200 regular labourers.
Currently, the factory has committed to buying all farm produce of Muong Khuong farmers, while supporting them in fertilisers and farming techniques.
Muong Khuong District is an agricultural hub of Lao Cai with nearly 8,000ha of crops. — VNS
