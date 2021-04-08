Lao guests visit National Defense Academy

Addressing the meeting, Lieutenant General Luong Dinh Hong, the academy's political commissar, stressed that the school has trained generations of officers from the Lao People's Armed Forces. After the courses, these officers will apply their acquired knowledge to their task performance so as to build stronger Lao People's Armed Forces. Attentively, many of them are holding important positions in Laos' Party, State, and military.

Also on this occasion, Lao ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang thanked the Party, State, Government, military, and people of Vietnam for their great support for their Lao counterparts during their national salvation cause in the past and the current national construction and defense cause.

The Lao diplomat expressed his delight at the good outcomes of the academy's latest short command and staff refresher course for operational and strategic-level officers from the Lao People's Armed Forces. He took this chance to thank the Vietnamese academy for creating the most favorable conditions for generations of Lao officers during their study at the academy.

He confirmed that the knowledge that the Lao officers have gained during courses at the academy has been effectively applied, contributing to developing the Lao military and the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Translated by Mai Huong