L2FH Rotation 2 completes international mission

On April 19, all remaining members of the L2FH Rotation 2 left the Bentiu base and returned to the capital of Juba, from which they will fly back home.

At 6:45a.m, having completed handover procedures, the members of the L2FH Rotation 2 bid farewell to their peers of the L2FH Rotation 3 and joined a flag-raising ceremony at the Bentiu base.

The last flag-raising ceremony was held simply but solemnly, showing the solidarity and high determination of the hospital's staff while performing their duties, especially amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The working results of the L2FH Rotation 2 have been highly appreciated by the UN, contributing to affirming the desire and love for peace of the Vietnamese people, and further promoting the beautiful image of Uncle Ho's soldiers to international friends and people of the host country.

Before leaving Bentiu, members of the L2FH Rotation 2 and 3 planted trees together at the hospital compound as a message to continue the noble UN peacekeeping mission.

As scheduled, on April 22, the remaining staff of the L2FH Rotation 2 will return to Vietnam by aircraft C17 of the Royal Australian Air Force.

Translated by Minh Anh