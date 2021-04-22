Jazz concert by 8 The Theatre

HÀ NỘI Some up-and-coming singers will perform during a jazz concert held by 8 The Theatre on May 8 and 9 at the Youth Theatre, 11 Ngô Thì Nhậm Street.
After the success of Jazzis # 1: The Roaring Twenties and Jazzis # 2: Mer, Our Journey with Jazz in Hanoi , the upcoming concert will be Jazzis # 3: Night & Day .
According to the organisers, a story about the land of memory will be told through jazz. While singer Dattie Đỗ will present mellow jazz standard songs, the young Mỹ Anh will perform vibrant hard bop songs. The concert will also feature special guests saxophonist An Trần and The Red Eyes Band.
Ticket priced from VNĐ250,000 to 400,000 can be purchased on bit.ly/tickettoNightnDay , or by calling: 0988755358 (Thảo) – 0969767293 (Quang). Email: [email protected] VNS
