Japfa inaugurates pig farm with 10,000 sows in Binh Phuoc province

The launching ceremony of Japfa Vietnam’s pig farm with 10,000 sows in Binh Phuoc

The 22-hectare farm is aimed to supply breeding piglets of the best quality for the domestic market and for export in line with US standards. The hog farm targets to increase capacity to 130,000 sows by 2022.

According to Arif Widjaja, general director of Japfa Comfeed Vietnam, the pig farm is the first of its kind in Vietnam, which has been designed and built in accordance with the latest model applied in the US, adopting cutting-edge technology in the world with all equipment being imported.

The pig farm is built following state-of-the-art technology along with up-to-date animal husbandry equipment. All processes are operated and supervised by the Maximus Controller System, which helps manage all the farm's activities. Particularly, to prevent pathogens, the farm is equipped with a modern air-filtering system and drying system that can help eliminate FMD, PRRS, and ASF viruses.

In addition to advanced animal husbandry technologies, sustainable development is also an orientation of Japfa Vietnam in investing in and expanding production and business, especially in the animal husbandry industry. The company pays close attention to environmental protection through the installation of drinking water saving system, manure separation system, wastewater treatment system, and biogas system.

The farm in Dak Nhau aims to supply breeding piglets of the best quality for the domestic market and for export

The fresh launching of Japfa's pig farm with 10,000 sows is a great stride of the company in controlling all the self-contained animal husbandry process, from genetics to breeding sources, feed, pen structure, nutrition, veterinary medicine, epidemic, and biosafety. These are key elements that affect productivity and quality of commercial hogs, as well as the quality of pork supplied to consumers.

"We hope that when the project is put into operation, it will contribute actively to stabilising pig prices, changing the viewpoint on animal husbandry and structure of pens, and improving Vietnam's animal husbandry standards," said Arif Widjaja.

As Asia's leading agri-food company, Japfa entered Vietnam in 1996 through the joint venture with state-owned Vietnam Livestock Corp. In 1999, Japfa became a wholly foreign-invested company – Japfa Comfeed Vietnam Co., Ltd. – headquartered in Huong Canh Town, Binh Xuyen District, Vinh Phuc Province.

The company is now operating six feed production factories, more than 300 poultry and livestock farms, and a network of some 40 stores selling meat and processed foods under the brand name of Japfa Best. Given its staff of over 4,000 skilled employees, Japfa is step by step expanding its business, contributing its part to animal husbandry development in Vietnam.