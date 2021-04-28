Ho Chi Minh City-based FE Credit, a subsidiary of private lender VPBank that was established in 2015, is expected to benefit from the increased capital and management expertise of of SMBC Consumer Finance, an affiliate of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group that has carried out the deal.
The total investment will be more than 150 billion yen ($1.4 billion) , making it the biggest investment by a Japanese bank in a Vietnamese financial institution, according to a Nikkei report .
FE Credit accounts for around 50 percent of Vietnam's consumer finance market with 20,000 outlets and 13,000 staff nationwide.
The company recorded a pre-tax profit of VND3.87 trillion ($168 million) last year, down 16 percent from 2019.
Sumitomo Mitsui intends to expand FE Credit's service to Hong Kong, Indonesia and Cambodia.
- Japanese retailers come to Vietnam in droves
- EVFTA lends newfound vigour to banking sector
- Vietnam's retail market hits $118 billion amid M&A spree
- Foreign investors take M&A route into Vietnam
- Half of Japanese manufacturers see supply chain disruptions from COVID-19
- Dashboard of Japanese stocks with a stake in Olympics' success
- Auto firm THACO enters motorbike market
- Bright spots for FDI inflows in Vietnam in 2020
- Dominic Raab vows to put BILLIONS in Brits’ pockets if he becomes PM by taking on energy, insurance and telecoms giants
- China's Ant Financial buys small stake in Swedish fintech partner Klarna
- Apparel firms cushion COVID-19 blow
- Uber finalizes deal to sell major stake to SoftBank
Japanese giant takes stake in Vietnam consumer lending firm have 225 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at April 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.