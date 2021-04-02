Four ministers from Japan and the UK on February 3 voiced serious concern about the situation in the East Sea (South China Sea) and East China Sea and opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, according to Reuters. An Bang island in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago in the East Sea (Photo: VNA) The joint statement was issued after an online meeting of Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi of Japan, and their respective British counterparts Dominic Raab and Ben Wallace. The four ministers reaffirmed the importance of upholding freedom of navigation and overflight above the East Sea and urged all parties to exercise self-restraint and refrain from activities likely to raise tensions, the statement said./. VNA East Sea: 12 years have passed and concerns, wishes still there The first East Sea International Conference took place in 2009. Twelve years have passed, but concerns about the situation in the East Sea still remain and the desire for a peaceful, cooperative and developed East Sea is still there.
- The South China Sea dispute
- Value of US deals in China sinks on rising trade tensions
- My experience in dealing with the South China (West PHL) sea issue
- China: A growing appetite for US rice?
- Duterte reassumes friendly tone with China, says Yasay remarks could be misunderstood
- China, cheap oil, other external threats abound. No one gives a damn
- PH to China: Abide by UN court’s ruling on sea row
- China: The power of military organization
- China remains as top contributor to PH growth
- Japan tax hike boosts inflation, hurts spending
Japan, UK voice concern over East Sea, East China Sea situation have 254 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at April 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.