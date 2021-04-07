Japan expresses concerns over China’s action in East Sea

Motegi also voiced his concern over China's new law that empowers coast guard vessels to fire on foreign flagged ships within maritime jurisdiction determined by China.

Earlier, at the annual meeting under the Maritime and Aerial Communication Mechanism between the two defense authorities in late March, a representative from Japan Defense Ministry raised his grave concern over the Chinese law as well as China increasing activities that escalate tensions in the waters.

Many countries in the world have showed serious concerns over China's recent deployment of over 200 ships around Sinh Ton (Sin Cowe) island cluster in Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and requested the country to immediately bring these vessels out of the area and end all provocations.

The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry's Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said that the operation of the Chinese ships within the territorial waters of Sinh Ton Dong (Grierson Reef) island in Truong Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam's sovereignty and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982)'s regulations on the operation of foreign vessels in the territorial waters of coastal nations, run counter to the spirit and content of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and complicated the situation which is unfavorable for the process of negotiations between ASEAN and China on a Code of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (COC).

Source: VNA