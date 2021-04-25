Japan assists Việt Nam in oceanographic research, oceanic plastic waste management

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Takio Yamada signed a protocol in Hà Nội earlier this week regarding two non-projects on receiving an oceanographic research vessel and supporting equipment for investigating, surveying and analysing ocean plastic waste.
Funded with the Japanese government's non-refundable aid, the two non-projects are expected to improve the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE)'s capacity to conduct basic surveys related to the marine environment and resources of Việt Nam and address ocean waste.
A non-project is a type of official development assistance (ODA) that does not constitute a full project.
Speaking at the event, Minister Hà pledged to efficiently operate the vessel as well as provide equipment to address challenges related to the marine environment and resources.
Ambassador Yamada, for his part, said the equipment will help improve Việt Nam's monitoring capacity, describing this as the most fundamental factor to create appropriate policies to tackle the ocean waste problem.
He expressed his hope that the oceanographic research vessel will promote its capacity in basic surveys related to marine environment and resources in Việt Nam, contributing to implementing the Strategy on Sustainable Development of Marine Economy.
Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung, who initiated the non-projects, vowed that Việt Nam will make the best use of the equipment. — VNS
