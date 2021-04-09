Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion – a sound investment opportunity and an ideal second home

Ms. Dang Phuong Hang, Managing Director of CBRE Vietnam , has recently shared her perspectives on Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion – the latest component project of the world-class 164-hectare Ho Tram Strip Integrated Resort.

A tranquil retreat on the pristine coast

Ho Tram is synonymous with long pristine sea strips, rejuvenating fresh ocean air, and green patches of 10,000ha Phuoc Buu – Binh Chau primeval forest.

"I have always considered my family's health, and my own as the most important thing," Ms. Phuong Hang said.

"Therefore, having a second home for the weekend as a safe get-together with my loved ones is a real necessity. Among the favourable choices, Ho Tram stands out as a suitable destination thanks to its close proximity and short travel time. Less than a two-hour drive from HCM City, Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion is an opulent escape set among verdant landscapes and breathtaking coastlines with a variety of amenities that will surely be memorable."

I xora Ho Tram by Fusion villas offers ultimate peacefulness and privacy

A unique location in a world-class integrated complex with classy facilities

Being a part of the renowned Ho Tram Strip developed by Ho Tram Project Company Ltd. makes Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion stand out from other competitors in the region. This Ho Tram Strip complex is divided into phases, consisting of several component projects that have been and are about to be developed soon. This is truly a spectacular haven set in an unspoiled part of the world.

What makes some investors hesitant to expand their property portfolio in the Ho Tram area, however, is the lack of synchronous facilities. Thus, the advantage of Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion lies in its location in a synchronously planned complex with a multitude of facilities – from the award-winning The Bluffs golf course and the InterContinental Grand Ho Tram, to the upcoming Holiday Inn Resort and a planned water park adjacent to the project. Here, relaxation and indulgence are pretty much guaranteed.

Each villa is a harmonious combination between privacy and open space

Fully-furnished handover and operated under Fusion Hotels & Resorts brand

"As a fully-furnished handover project, efficiently managed by Fusion Hotels and Resorts brand, Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion is the preferable choice for busy investors for the time savings on interior finishes," Ms. Phuong Hang commented on the advantages of fully-furnished handover for both living and rental purposes.

The international team of excellence

Ho Tram's inherent potential coupled with Ho Tram Project Company Ltd.'s development expertise is a powerful combination. There is tremendous opportunity through the continued expansion of the Ho Tram Strip integrated resort complex. With large-scale investment from Lodgis Hospitality, Ho Tram Project Company Ltd. is actively developing Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion. With 164 condotels and 46 luxury villas, Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion sprawls across the beach with high quality facilities and distinct design. This project represents an interesting investment opportunity, and will be an attractive lodging alternative to Ho Tram's visitors.

Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion is the favourable choice for second home buyers and savvy investors.

"I am personally impressed by the developer's vision in further developing Viet Nam into a world-class tourism destination. Based on the current development interest in Ho Tram, Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion is a very exciting place to be both in the short and long-term, especially when Long Thanh International Airport, located less than 50 minutes away, comes into operation,” Ms. Dang Phuong Hang added.