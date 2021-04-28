HÀ NỘI — The Embassy of Israel in Việt Nam has inaugurated construction to help students in Hướng Hóa District, Quảng Trị Province to get through difficult time after floods last year.
The region has suffered historic flooding from prolonged downpours and floods at the end of 2020.
The embassy has helped local people to upgrade kindergarten and primary schools in Hướng Linh and Hướng Tân communes.
Talking about the project, Israeli Ambassador to Việt Nam, Nadav Eshcar, said the contribution underlined solidarity with the people of Việt Nam, many of whom have suffered the loss of homes, livelihoods and belongings in the wake of the devastating floods.
Israel will further promote educational cooperation in Việt Nam in the future, he added. — VNS
- Hackers get around AI with flooding, poisoning and social engineering
- The 2 Things You Must Know to Protect Your Health During a Flood
- Organic Farms Devastated By Hurricane Harvey Need Your Help
- Your 15-Minute Medical School
- FCC's E-Rate proposal aims to close the Wi-Fi gap in US schools and libraries
- FCC looks to upgrade IT as net neutrality comments clog system
- How game theory and Nash equilibrium can help decide cybersecurity responses
- 10 Back-to-School Laptop Buying Tips
- Upgrade, repair, replace, or limp along?
- iOS 10 upgrade eats early worms, sends iPhone owners on hunt for iTunes
- Sex School
- Ford reveals its next self-driving car ahead of an expected flood of competitors
Israel helps Quảng Trị upgrade schools after floods have 254 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.