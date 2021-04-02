International Photo Contest launched

A photo by Nguyễn Hữu Thông won the silver medal in the travel category of the 10th International Photo Contest. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — Domestic and foreign photographers have the chance to compete at the 11th International Photo Contest in Việt Nam.

The event is conducted by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA), under the sponsorship of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), the Image Sans Frontiere (ISF) and the Photographic Society of America (PSA).

It features four sections of open colour, open-monochrome, travel and portrait, the organisers said.

Each entrant may participate in any one or all sections and can submit a maximum of four photos per section and a total of 16 photos for all sections.

There will be 97 awards, including one FIAP/PSA/ISF/VAPA gold medals, one FIAP/PSA/ ISF/VAPA silver medals, one FIAP/PSA/ ISF/VAPA bronze medals and three FIAP/PSA/ ISF/VAPA honourable mentions.

Entries should be sent to the organisers by the end of July 31, at www.contestvn.com .

A ceremony to announce the winners and open an exhibition showcasing the winning photos is slated for October. — VNS