International community on Vietnam’s side in war

PANO – In 1972, the situation in the USA was so disorderly and the war in Vietnam plunged the USA into a serious socio-economic crisis with a high rate of unemployment and deep internal contradictions. Meanwhile, explicit and implicit struggles between the Vietnamese Government and US Administration inside and outside the Paris Talks remained fierce through August, September and October 1972.
On October 8th, 1972, the Vietnamese side proposed a draft Agreement, which all sides accepted and agreed to initial in Hanoi on October 22nd, 1972 and October 31st, 1972.
