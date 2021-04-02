Inside the quarantine zone with nearly 900 F1 cases in Chi Linh City

VietNamNet’s Pham Cong went to Chi Linh City, Hai Duong Province, the country’s largest Covid-19 hotspot to learn about the situation there. Reporter visited a concentrated quarantine zone, based in a local school, the Vietnam-Canada Vocation Training School, the home to nearly 900 people who are F1 cases from Chi Linh City. The medical force on loudspeakers continuously called for people to keep a social distance. Specialized vehicles of the Military Command of Military Region 3 sprayed disinfectants around the quarantine area. All vehicles entering or leaving the school are sprayed with disinfectants. This place is home to 897 people who are F1 cases (those having contact with F0 or Covid-19 patients). 62 classrooms have been used as accommodation for F1 cases. There are rooms for 10, 15 to 20 people each. Each day, the quarantined person will be served three meals. After the food is delivered, each room will send one person to get food and water and then bring them back to the room for everyone. “The management force here includes 9 people from health agencies, 15 from the military forces and 3 police officers who serve 24/7”, said a representative of the functional forces in this quarantine zone…. Read full this story

