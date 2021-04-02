Therefore, press agencies should promote disseminating information about the national sovereignty over seas and islands in foreign languages, and compile important historical documents proving the Vietnam's sovereignty over seas and islands.
Meanwhile, they should actively fight wrongful viewpoints of hostile forces related to seas and islands issues.
In addition, workshops should be held to create favorable conditions for scientists at home and abroad to boost marine scientific research and mobilize forces to disseminate information about the national seas and islands.
These programs will help overseas Vietnamese and foreign friends to learn more about the viewpoints and guidelines of the Party and State on Vietnam's sovereignty over seas and islands and peaceful settlement of disputes in the East Sea in accordance with Vietnamese regulations and international law.
Translated by Minh Anh
- Seas-Islands Week looks to enhance women’s role in environmental protection
- Chinese J-11 Fighters Deployed To Woody Island In South China Sea
- U.S. Navy To Pass Within 12 Miles Of China's Man-Made Islands Within 24 Hours
- China Lands Plane On Growing Man-Made Island Airbase In South China Sea; Now What?
- Japan Boosts The Philippines With Beechcraft TC-90s
- Habitual Maritime Law Violator China Wants Other Countries To Sail Above Sea In Its Waters
- America And China's Military Beef Over The South China Sea, Explained
- Look How Quickly China is Building Its Island Bases Out Of Nothing
- Decision To Send U.S. Navy Ship Near Chinese Man-Made Islands Imminent
- U.S. Confronts China Over S. China Sea But No Bombers Based In Australia
- China Just Buzzed A Bunch Of Japanese Islands That The U.S. May Be Forced To Defend
- China Deploys New Aircraft To South China Sea As U.S Allies Get Nervous
Information dissemination on Vietnam’s seas and islands to be boosted have 276 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.