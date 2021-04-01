HUST launches International Research Center for Artificial Intelligence

The center comprises more than 50 scientists from HUST and experts from other universities, institutes, and technology groups studying AI-related fields. Prof. Ho Tu Bao, one of the most charismatic scientists in AI and machine learning, was named the center's director.
In the long-term, the center will connect AI research teams across the country and strengthen cooperation with foreign partners to create more "Made in Vietnam" products and promote AI application to different sectors, contributing to accelerating the process of digital transformation and Industry 4.0 development in Vietnam.
Speaking at the event, HUST's President Huynh Quyet Thang affirmed that the establishment of the center demonstrates the university's strong determination in AI research and human resource training to meet the requirement of socio-economic development in the country.
At the event, NAVER’s Executive Director Choi In-hyuk expressed his admiration for the development of Vietnam's IT sector over the past years. Mentioning Vietnam's potential in training human resources to strengthen the AI sector, he affirmed that as the center's partner, NAVER will cooperate with HUST to strengthen the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research, thus creating high-quality AI products.
Translated by Tran Hoai
