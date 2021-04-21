Hung Kings’ death anniversary commemorated in HCMC

An incense offering ceremony is held at the Hung Kings Memorial Site in the National Historical and Cultural Park in Thu Duc City . (Photo: SGGP)

Attending at the meaningful annual event were Politburo member and HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen; former Politburo member and Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, Head of HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies, Nguyen Thien Nhan; Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Tran Luu Quang; Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC and Chairman of the city People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong; Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC and Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai; Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau.

Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau speaks at the event.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau said that Hung Kings worship ritual has become a significant cultural festival for the Vietnamese people. The annual event has the purpose of strengthening national unity. It is for worshipping and paying gratitude to Hung Kings, the legendary founders of the nation.

The ceremony commemorating the death anniversary of Hung Kings also included processions,the offerings of fruits, Banh chung (square glutinous rice cake) and Banh day (round glutinous rice cake), folk music performances.

The delegation of the city's leaders also offered incenses and flowers to army commander and an excellent administrator Nguyen Huu Canh who founded the Saigon – Gia Dinh region (present HCM City) in 1698.

The Hung Kings Memorial Day, which falls on the 10th of the third lunar month, is one of the public holidays of Vietnam. The worshipping ritual of the Hung Kings was recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh