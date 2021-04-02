Honey turns sweet life for villagers in Hòa Bình Province

The northern province of Hòa Bình has a diverse ecosystem, mild climate and vast area of forest, all of which are favourable conditions for beekeeping.
In recent years, many households in Độc Lập Commune in Hòa Bình Province have shifted to beekeeping as this job does not require big investment but brings about a stable income.
Beekeeping has significantly contributed to tackling poverty and improving local livelihoods, which has promoted local economic and social development.
On average, each beekeeping household in Độc Lập Commune raises 300 swarms. The harvest season for honey in the area is from March to April, coinciding with the blooming season of longan and litchi flowers. Longan honey produced there has high quality and can be sold from VNĐ180,000-200,000 (US$8-9) per litre. VNS
