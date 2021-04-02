Honey turns sweet life for villagers in Hòa Bình Province

The northern province of Hòa Bình has a diverse ecosystem, mild climate and vast area of forest, all of which are favourable conditions for beekeeping.

In recent years, many households in Độc Lập Commune in Hòa Bình Province have shifted to beekeeping as this job does not require big investment but brings about a stable income.

A beekeeper in Độc Lập Commune inspects a bee hive tray that is ready to be harvest. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đạt

Beekeeping has significantly contributed to tackling poverty and improving local livelihoods, which has promoted local economic and social development.

A beekeeper in Độc Lập Commune moves the bee hive tray to the area where longan and litchi flowers in full blossom. The flowers, blooming in every March and April, enables the bees to create delicious and fragrant honey. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đạt

On average, each beekeeping household in Độc Lập Commune raises 300 swarms. The harvest season for honey in the area is from March to April, coinciding with the blooming season of longan and litchi flowers. Longan honey produced there has high quality and can be sold from VNĐ180,000-200,000 (US$8-9) per litre. VNS

March and April are the harvest season of longan honey in Độc Lập Commune. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đạt

Beekeeping demands meticulousness and thorough knowledge about bees’ habitat. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đạt