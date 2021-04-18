Hòn Nưa: hidden gem in Phú Yên Province

Visitors camping on the beach of Hòn Nưa Island in Phú Yên Province. Photo travelgear.vn

HCM CITY — Hòn Nưa Island, a hidden gem in Phú Yên Province, has become an off-the-beaten-track holiday destination for adventurous travelers in recent years.

It is not difficult to get to Hòn Nưa. From HCM City, visitors can take a bus or motorbike to Vũng Rô Bay in Phú Yên, and from here hail a boat to the island for about VNĐ250,000 (US$11) per person for a round trip.

The dry season, from December to April, is an ideal time to visit Hòn Nưa, referred to as the mini Maldives of the central region.

Hòn Nưa has an extraordinary topography with high arc-shaped cliffs looking like that they embrace the fine yellow sand. The turquoise seawater surrounds tall, majestic mountains.

The seawater here is crystal clear because tourism has not developed and it is still free from pollution.

The island offers fabulous views across the surrounding bays, especially at dawn or dusk.

Those planning to spend a night barbequing and camping on the island can ask boat owners to pre-purchase fresh seafood from local fishermen.

All visitors are reminded to clean up after themselves to ensure that Hòn Nưa remains pristine. VNS