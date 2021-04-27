Historical epic to hit capital stages

HÀ NỘI — The play Làm Vua (Be a King) will hit stages in Hà Nội from today, telling a historical epic from the time of King Đinh Tiên Hoàng (924-979), who reigned Đại Cồ Việt (the former name of Việt Nam) between 968 and 979.

The play is directed by Lê Quý Dương, based on the script of Đăng Chương. The artists come from the Lệ Ngọc Theatre Company.

The play praises the patriotism and pride of the Vietnamese people who bravely gained independence from foreign enemies and declared national liberation and sovereignty, while also espousing the leadership of King Đinh Tiên Hoàng.

Apart from historical events, the play also features the love triangle between King Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Queen Dương Vân Nga and General Lê Hoàn.

VNS Photo Minh Giang

In 979, Đỗ Thích, a mandarin, killed both King Đinh Tiên Hoàng and his crown prince Đinh Liễn while they were sleeping. The four-year-old son of King Đinh Tiên Hoàn took the throne. The Song dynasty from China took advantage of the crisis to invade the country.

In this urgent situation, Gen Hoàn, the commander-in-chief of the royal army, dethroned the child emperor and married Queen Dương Vân Nga. He defeated the Song invasion and founded the Early Lê dynasty and his title was King Lê Đại Hành. He was considered a national hero who saved the country from being dominated by the Chinese Song dynasty.

Through the play, audiences will understand more about the love story between Queen Dương Vân Nga and King Lê Đại Hành.

The play stars People’s Artist Lệ Ngọc in the role of Queen Dương Vân Nga. VNS Photo Minh Giang

The play aims to give audiences an understanding of the love stories between the main characters and how above personal benefits and love stories, they took responsibility to protect the country.

Actor Văn Hải will perform as King Đinh Tiên Hoàng, who lived in a conflict between his love for Queen Dương Vân Nga and his responsibility for the country. In the end, he sacrificed his love for the peace and prosperity of the people.

"I thought much about the life of King Đinh Tiên Hoàng during many sleepless nights. I tried to understand his thoughts and actions. Thanks to the instruction of director Lê Quý Dương, I can understand the emotions of the character, a great king," Hải said.

The plot reveals historical events under King Đinh Tiên Hoàng’s reign. VNS Photo Minh Giang

People's Artist Lệ Ngọc plays Queen Dương Vân Nga who has a strong will, faithfulness and bravery.

"The role is a big challenge for me but it's also interesting. People will see that the love between three main characters is not mawkish at all, it's a symbol of sacrifice as they always put the country first," said Ngọc.

Director Dương said the play will combine modern stage techniques with historical epic features. The background, sound and light effects as well as music by Meritorious Artist Mạnh Tiến will help create attractiveness for the play.

Dương said he hopes to bring the stage art back to its golden peak as this art has been dominated by other types of entertainment in recent years.

The play will be performed on April 27-29 at Đại Nam Theatre and May 2-4 at Hà Nội Opera House. VNS