Helmets for Kids programme reduces injuries and fatalities due to traffic accidents in Vĩnh Phúc Province

Students at Sơn Lôi A Primary School in Bình Xuyên District in the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc receive quality helmets at the Helmets for Kids programme organised on April 8 by the Asia Injury Prevention Foundation and Vietnam Garments Manufacturing company. Photo Courtesy of AIP Foundation

HCM CITY— Asia Injury Prevention Foundation and Vietnam Garments Manufacturing company yesterday (April 8) carried out the Helmets for Kids charity programme in Bình Xuyên District in the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc.

The programme disseminates road safety knowledge and raises awareness among students, teachers and parents about protecting themselves while driving, and, importantly, seeks to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries by distributing quality helmets in schools.

During the 2020-21 academic year it distributed 400 helmets at Sơn Lôi A Primary School in the district.

Nguyễn Trọng Thái, chief of the National Traffic Safety Committee secretariat, said during the distribution on April 8: "All teachers should instruct and remind students to follow traffic safety laws and wear a helmet when travelling by motorbike or electric bicycle. They should … make sure the rate of wearing helmets is steady.

"Parents should create the habit of wearing helmets in their children, and always remember the message 'love your child, wear a helmet'."

Since the programme began in 2018, nearly 1,400 students in Vĩnh Phúc Province have received helmets. VNS