Heightening youth’s role in corruption prevention and control

PANO – The National Administration Academy, in association with some social organizations, held a seminar, “Youth’s role in transparent process in controlling and preventing corruption”, in Hanoi on December 8th, as part of the “Young people towards transparency” program in response to the International Day of Corruption Prevention and Control on December 9th.
The seminar aimed to provide basic knowledge on corruption prevention and control for young people, as well as raise their awareness of promoting transparent values for sustainable development.
