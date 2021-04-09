Health ministry announced allocation plan of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX Facility for Việt Nam arrived at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on April 1. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has issued a decision on the allocation of 811,200 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to all 63 cities and provinces, and other agencies.

They are the first vaccine doses supplied by the COVAX Facility through UNICEF, which arrived in Hà Nội on April 1.

Hà Nội and HCM City, the two largest in the country, will receive the highest amount, with 53,350 doses for the capital city, and 56,250 doses for the southern economic hub.

Meanwhile, the northern province of Hải Dương which recently bore the brunt of a third wave of COVID-19 outbreaks with more than 700 cases recorded will get 43,700 doses.

The central provinces of Thanh Hoá and Nghệ An will get 18,000 and 20,000 doses each.

The southern region receives 245,350 doses, with the industrial hub of Bình Dương receiving 15,100 doses, 16,500 doses for Đồng Tháp Province, 6,700 doses for Cần Thơ Province.

The Central Highlands has been allocated 49,000 doses, with the most going to Đắk Lắk Province (15,700).

In addition, the health ministry has decided to give 30,000 doses to police forces, 80,000 to the military forces, and 20,000 doses to the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation.

The ministry has asked the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation and the Regional Expanded Programme on Immunisation to immediately transport the vaccine to the target localities and agencies in order to conduct the injections in line with regulations.

The inoculation must be completed before May 15, 2021, and the results will then be reported to the ministry and relevant institutes, it said.

Việt Nam began its COVID-19 inoculation drive on March 8, using the 110,000 doses bought from AstraZeneca.

As of April 7, a total of 19 cities and provinces had rolled out the vaccinations, administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to 55,151 people, mostly frontline medical workers, and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups, and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Earlier, the ministry asked localities nationwide to promptly compile a list of individuals prioritised for COVID-19 vaccinations as guided by the Government.

The ten prioritised groups in the free vaccination programme include frontline medical staff, army and public security officers, diplomatic officials and their families who are about to be sent abroad, diplomats and members of UN bodies in Việt Nam, teachers, aviation and transport staff, people suffering chronic diseases, people above 65 years of age, those living in pandemic-hit areas, poor people, and social policy beneficiaries.

In this next round of vaccinations, the eligible people will be expanded to include other priority groups like teachers and essential service workers.

COVAX Facility has pledged to give Việt Nam an additional 4.17 million doses by the end of May, and the remaining of 30 million commitment towards the end of the year, pending operational and supply constraints.

Việt Nam aims to provide COVID-19 shots to at least 20 per cent of its near 100-million population by the year-end. — VNS