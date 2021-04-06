Health declarations essential to board flights: aviation authority

Airport staff assist checking health declaration of a passenger in Nội Bài International Airport, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng

HÀ NỘI — All airlines must ensure their passengers complete electronic health declarations before boarding at all airports nationwide, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) under the transport ministry has announced.

The reminder is part of the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the busy travel holiday towards the end of this month (Day of Liberation of the South for National Reunification, April 30 and International Labour Day, May 1), despite the pandemic in Việt Nam being largely under control.

The aviation authority said passengers without e-health declarations should not be allowed to fly and airlines that fail to follow this regulation will bear legal responsibility.

The CAAV told airlines to instruct their passengers to provide the health declaration at tokhaiyte.vn or through the Vietnam Health Declaration application (available on both iOS and Android)

Airlines should also arrange staff at check-in kiosks at terminals to support passengers in the e-health declaration procedures.

They should work with airports nationwide to inform passengers of the mandatory declaration through passenger information systems, posters and panels at visible places in airports.

Earlier, many passengers failed to make e-health declaration before coming to the security screening checkpoints at Nội Bài International Airport, resulting in congestion in these areas and long waiting times.

Airlines have been suggesting their customers arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to departure to complete necessary procedures, with their health declaration done online 24 hours prior to departure given the surge in passengers expected in the coming days.

On March 30, 1,447 passengers did not provide e-health declarations, while the number recorded on March 31 was 712. About 80 per cent of them completed check-in procedures via airline websites or kiosks.

Nguyễn Minh Đông, Director of Phú Quốc International Airport in the popular tourist destination Phú Quốc Island (Kiên Giang Province), said in case of a surge in passengers, the airport would distribute paper-based health declaration forms and airport staff would input the information digitally later.

This would help reduce the pressure on the passengers, especially those who are not well versed in technology or the elderly, he said. — VNS