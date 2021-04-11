HCMC’s voters agree on the nomination of three candidates for upcoming election

Particularly, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Veterans Major General Nguyen Minh Hoang are candidates for the 15th NA, while Deputy Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command Senior Colonel Pham Van Ram is running for a seat at the municipal People's Council.
Having been briefed on the criteria for the NA, People's Council deputies and biographies of the three officials, local voters agreed that the nominated candidates meet all of the requirements and are qualified to run for seats at the 15th NA and the municipal People's Council.
All of them live a healthy and simple life and always demonstrate their firm political position and absolute loyalty to the Party, Nation, and people. In any working positions, they have always completed their tasks and wholeheartedly served the nation and people.
Voters also hoped that candidates would listen and convey voters' concerns to the NA or municipal people's council, and contribute to building people's trust in the Party and strengthening national unity.
On behalf of the candidates, Nghia thanked local voters for their comments and trust. Mentioning the deputies' honor and great responsibility, he promised to try his best to fulfil all missions assigned by the Party, State, and people and wished to receive more support from local voters.
At the event, the voters agreed on the nomination of Nguyen Trong Nghia, Major General Nguyen Minh Hoang, and Senior Colonel Pham Van Ram as candidates for the 15th NA and the municipal People's Council.
Translated by Song Anh
