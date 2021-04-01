HCM City’s EPZs, IPs attract over $747.6 million in 2020

Over $747.6 million were poured into export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) in Ho Chi Minh City in 2020, representing a year-on-year increase of 15.79 percent. Japanese enterprises invest in Tan Thuan export processing zone in Ho Chi Minh City Of the total, domestic enterprises invested over 8.9 trillion VND (nearly 385 million USD), a year-on-year increase of 53.94 percent. Meanwhile, foreign direct investment (FDI) reached over 363 million USD, down 8.3 percent from the same period last year due to travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the global economic downturn. Thirty existing FDI projects registered additional capital of over 182.2 million USD, a 21.54 percent reduction, while there were 16 new projects with total capital of 180.8 million USD, a 10.5-percent increase from last year. Export processing and industrial zones in the city mainly lured foreign investors from the Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan (China), Japan, the US, Thailand, Hong Kong (China) and the Republic of Korea. Four key industries of the city lured 39 out of 81 newly-licensed projects totaling 189.77 million USD, accounting for 39 percent of the total investment from new projects, including 8 FDI projects and 31 domestically-invested projects. Supporting… Read full this story

